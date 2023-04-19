Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

ASAI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.98.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 345,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 70,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 19,070 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

About Sendas Distribuidora

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.