Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Monday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0506 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance
ASAI opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. Sendas Distribuidora has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.98.
Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sendas Distribuidora
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
