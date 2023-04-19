Semtech Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Semtech in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Semtech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Semtech alerts:

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.08.

Semtech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SMTC stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Semtech has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Semtech during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.