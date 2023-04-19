Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $5.17. 205,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,950. The company has a market cap of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.49. Seanergy Maritime has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.53 million during the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Seanergy Maritime



Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

