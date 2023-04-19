Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

STX opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 63.08 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.90.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.