Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,424,324.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,586 shares in the company, valued at $73,016,245.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 14th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $1,410,197.94.

On Monday, April 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $1,346,454.34.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.64, for a total transaction of $1,366,524.96.

On Monday, April 3rd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,421,740.70.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total value of $1,357,480.26.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

Atlassian Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $4.10 on Tuesday, reaching $162.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,421. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEAM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.15.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

