Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.56.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

