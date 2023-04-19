Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Raised by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 251,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Appleton Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 314,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 153,178 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 67,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.49. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.