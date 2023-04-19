Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 7.1% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.67. 471,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388,054. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.