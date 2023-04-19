SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam decreased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,729,000 after purchasing an additional 407,347 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 136.0% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 423,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,503,000 after acquiring an additional 243,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 717,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,967,000 after acquiring an additional 225,829 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13,793.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 164,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after acquiring an additional 163,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $263.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.05 and its 200-day moving average is $275.85. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $236.20 and a 12 month high of $379.99.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.76%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.