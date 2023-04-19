Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Tops $49.83 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $49.83 million and approximately $3,227.02 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0387 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,986.84 or 0.06774029 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021862 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00007497 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,308,614,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,978,213 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.