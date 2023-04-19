SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,915 shares during the quarter. SAP accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $36,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SAP by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 398,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,378,000 after purchasing an additional 133,298 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 6.3% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($130.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.81.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $127.35. 275,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,701. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.96. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 99.52%.

SAP Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.