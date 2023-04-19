San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.34.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,301 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,053.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock worth $29,974,024 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.75. 139,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.49, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $522.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.70.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

