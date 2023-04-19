San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $953,000 in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.47. 53,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,433. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its 200 day moving average is $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

