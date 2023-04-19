San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 253.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,370 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 5.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 350,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,871,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

