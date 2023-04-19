San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 53.9% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 346,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 161,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,158.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,775,555. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.53. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

