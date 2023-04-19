San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Has $239,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,815,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952,767. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11. The company has a market capitalization of $282.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,268 shares of company stock worth $27,231,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

