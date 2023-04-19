San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $81,651,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,239,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,656,466. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $159.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.