San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 120.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 2.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.31.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 328,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

