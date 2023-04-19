San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,528,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $627.50. 207,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,755. The company has a market capitalization of $261.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.63. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $648.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

