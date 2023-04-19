San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,020 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Shopify accounts for about 1.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,995 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 2,890,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,650,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

