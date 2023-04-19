Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Decreased by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,833 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.16% of Saia worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Saia by 900.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 58.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $306.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.68 and its 200-day moving average is $243.76.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.12 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Saia from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 9,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total transaction of $2,695,630.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,391,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

