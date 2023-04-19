Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.30

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 110516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.

Safran Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Stories

