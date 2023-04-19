Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.30

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.30 and last traded at $38.30, with a volume of 110516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.25.
Safran Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.33.
About Safran
Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense, and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense, and Aerosystems, Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safran (SAFRY)
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
- Netflix Drops Post Earnings, But Is It Justified?
- Calling All Investors, United Airlines is Cleared For Takeoff
- Lululemon Shines While Most Clothing Retailers Look Dull
- High Teck: Teck Resources Hits 12-Year High on Deal Drama
Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.