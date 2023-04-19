Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Trading Down 1.3%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.23. 53,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 122,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RBY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.17 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

