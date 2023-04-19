Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.58.

Several research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $19.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,028.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.



