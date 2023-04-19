RMR Wealth Builders Invests $849,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,881,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,369.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,258,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,737,000 after buying an additional 1,222,258 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,033,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,899,000 after acquiring an additional 671,046 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,630.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 650,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after acquiring an additional 626,714 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 495,695 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 499,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,820. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $49.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

