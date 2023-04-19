RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:REI)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$17.17.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.44). The business had revenue of C$306.19 million during the quarter.
