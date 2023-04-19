Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 990,199 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group accounts for 1.7% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rio Tinto Group worth $70,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after acquiring an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,460,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $300,654,000 after acquiring an additional 551,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.6 %

RIO stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.31. 1,051,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,340. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.15) to GBX 5,790 ($71.65) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

