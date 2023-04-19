RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the March 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

RingCentral Stock Down 1.3 %

RNG stock opened at $28.77 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $105.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

