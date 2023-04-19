Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.25 and traded as high as $1.30. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 1,411,372 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2,419.00% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,945,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,421,362 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 391.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 16,956,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,503,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,942,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,026 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,409,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,149,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

