Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:RONI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 509,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the previous session’s volume of 209,044 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.27.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rice Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RONI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,930,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,394,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Rice Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $1,481,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rice Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Rice Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

