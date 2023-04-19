Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 93,200 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 93,200 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 27,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total value of $3,831,789.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,103.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

Shares of HES stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.52. The company had a trading volume of 448,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,306. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.34%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

