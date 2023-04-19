Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 207,800 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 207,800 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,144 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.96.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.12. 1,325,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,795,738. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

