Rheos Capital Works Inc. Purchases Shares of 160,000 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,330,000. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CAT traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.91. The company had a trading volume of 755,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,521. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.28.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.59.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.