Rheos Capital Works Inc. Makes New $103,000 Investment in Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNRE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,593,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,704,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Reinsurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of BNRE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.49. Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

