Rheos Capital Works Inc. Invests $19.84 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,840,000. Starbucks accounts for 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 104,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 218,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,636,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 1,590,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market cap of $123.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. OTR Global upgraded Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.11.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

