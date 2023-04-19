Rheos Capital Works Inc. Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Applied Materials by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,842 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 93,145 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 47,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.73. 2,659,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,975. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KGI Securities raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas cut Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

