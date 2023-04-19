Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. trimmed its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 892,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 530,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,783,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 366,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 142,567 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $679,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,043.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $199,467.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,219,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,673,661 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 217,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 2.74. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

