Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.29% of Option Care Health worth $15,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 8.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 4.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OPCH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.32. 164,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,559. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.56. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

