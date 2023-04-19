Rheos Capital Works Inc. Acquires 47,400 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.12. 39,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 1.58. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 60.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,464,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

