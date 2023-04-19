Reviewing Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) & LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LiveOne and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveOne -14.45% N/A -19.99% Sweetgreen -39.54% -29.58% -22.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveOne $117.02 million 1.05 -$43.91 million ($0.17) -8.32 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 1.84 -$190.44 million ($1.68) -4.63

This table compares LiveOne and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LiveOne has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sweetgreen. LiveOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sweetgreen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

LiveOne has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LiveOne and Sweetgreen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveOne 0 0 3 0 3.00 Sweetgreen 0 4 1 0 2.20

LiveOne currently has a consensus target price of $3.10, indicating a potential upside of 119.08%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.67%. Given LiveOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiveOne is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Summary

LiveOne beats Sweetgreen on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users, provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis, and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. It also offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

