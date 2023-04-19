Reviewing Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Playa Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Soho House & Co Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Playa Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.87%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -25.47% -450.95% -10.13% Playa Hotels & Resorts 6.62% 11.99% 3.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Playa Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.35 -$220.58 million ($1.24) -5.41 Playa Hotels & Resorts $856.26 million 1.77 $56.71 million $0.34 28.18

Playa Hotels & Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Soho House & Co Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playa Hotels & Resorts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.