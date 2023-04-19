Reviewing PROS (NYSE:PRO) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PROS and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PROS alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 0 3 0 3.00 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.13%. Given PROS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PROS is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -29.78% N/A -13.05% MicroAlgo N/A -47.54% -12.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares PROS and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

96.2% of PROS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of PROS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PROS and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $276.14 million 4.50 -$82.25 million ($1.83) -14.77 MicroAlgo $87.13 million 1.04 -$6.96 million N/A N/A

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROS.

Volatility and Risk

PROS has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PROS beats MicroAlgo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.