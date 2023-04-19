Reviewing 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) and Lufax (NYSE:LU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Lufax’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$1.54 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.53 $1.29 billion $0.55 3.58

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A Lufax 15.50% 9.29% 2.45%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Lufax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 3 4 3 0 2.00

Lufax has a consensus price target of $2.57, suggesting a potential upside of 30.46%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

