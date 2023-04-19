Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 14,820 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 287,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 760,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after acquiring an additional 178,383 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 243,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

