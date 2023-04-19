Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned 0.44% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF stock opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $677.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.57.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

