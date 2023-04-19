Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,470. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 1.0 %

INTC stock opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $131.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.21.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.