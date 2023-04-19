Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYEM. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $334,000.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $18.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.99. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $19.80.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

