Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,484 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNOV opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

