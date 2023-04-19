Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in ASML by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $27,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Stock Up 0.7 %

ASML opened at $643.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $644.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.