Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 387 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.79.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

